Monday, March 15, 2021
Oil industry Oil giant Exxon lost for the first time last year – Now the company is trying to green its carbon black image by cutting fossil fuel emissions

March 15, 2021
Oil giant Exxon has been pessimistic about the potential for carbon capture. Now it wants to commercialize the technology.

Is time to turn carbon capture into a real business. That’s what Texas oil giant Exxon Mobil Corp. says.

The view represents a complete reversal in the operations of the oil company. For years, it has been pessimistic about the heavy investment involved in commercializing carbon capture. According to the company, they had little economic sense without massive state subsidies.

