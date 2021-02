The small hedge fund is trying to force one of the world’s largest oil companies to develop the business of the future alongside the fossil business.

Kaisa Hietala left Neste in 2019. She led the company’s renewable fuels business in the years when they became Neste’s largest source of income.­

Oil giant A Finn can join Exxon Mobil’s board this spring. A group of investors led by the US hedge fund Engine No 1 pushes Neste’s former biofuel business leader to Exxon’s board Kaisa Hietalaa.