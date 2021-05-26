Oil industry Exxon’s Annual General Meeting became an exceptional play of excitement – Kaisa Hietala’s campaign to join the company’s Board of Directors won over large powers

A small hedge fund is trying to change the price of oil giant Exxon against the will of the company’s management. The crucial Annual General Meeting will begin today, Wednesday.

Oil company The owners of Exxon will decide tonight whether to raise a Finn to the company’s board Kaisa Hietalan and three other outside members against the will of the company’s current management.

This is the American Activist Fund Engine No. 1. The fund believes that Exxon has not taken sufficient account of the risks posed by climate change in its business and proposes four new members to the company’s Board of Directors who believe it would bring the necessary expertise to change the company’s direction.

Hietala is Neste’s former biofuel director. In addition to him, the former CEO of the wind power company Vestas is nominated to the board Anders Runevad, Strategist, Alphabet Innovation Laboratory Alexander Karsner and former CEO of oil company Andeavor Gregory Goff.

In December the campaign launched has received a lot of attention in the international media, partly because of its position against David against Goliath.

Engine No. 1 is a small hedge fund founded less than a year ago that is trying to transform Exxon, one of the world’s largest oil companies, against the will of its management. The Wall Street Journal, for example, has called today’s vote the most watched of the spring AGM.

Engine No. 1 owns only 0.02% of Exxon’s shares itself, but over the spring it has met with other shareholders and managed to speak out behind its proposal significant investors and asset managers.

News agency Reuters reports that the world’s largest treasurer, Black Rock, has set out to support the show. It owns 6.7 percent of Exxon.

Earlier, the proposal was backed by the three largest U.S. pension funds and Britain’s largest asset manager, Legal & General. These parties own billions of euros worth of Exxon shares.

Significant powers in voting are also companies that participate in general meetings on behalf of large investors and give their own voting recommendations for the proposals. According to Reuters, three proxy advisers have set out to support the campaign.

Reenergize Exxon The main message of the campaign, called Exxon, is that Exxon’s current strategy is jeopardizing owners ’returns. At the same time as competitors have set carbon-neutral targets for themselves and sought to develop future business alongside the fossil business, Exxon is confident of growing demand for oil.

According to the 2019 growth strategy, Exxon plans to invest approximately $ 200 billion by 2025 in new oil reserves and refineries. Last week, the International Energy Agency (IEA) stated that new investments to increase the supply of fossil fuels must be stopped immediately, if countries in the world are serious about their carbon neutrality goals.

Exxonin CEO and Chairman of the Board Darren Woods oppose the nomination.

Over the course of the spring, the company has set out policies to try to convince investors that it takes climate change seriously. Exxon’s share price has risen 45 percent since the beginning of the year.

