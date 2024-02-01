Oil | In the middle of the North Sea stands structures the size of the Eiffel Tower, which are no longer used. No one knows what to do with them.

Officials, scientists, environmental organizations and energy companies are divided on what should be done with the oil rigs. Image of the Johan Sverdrup oil field in western Norway in 2020.

Oil drilling in the North Sea is decreasing. Now the oil nations are faced with a tricky and expensive project that no one would want to tackle: the sane oil rigs should be removed from the sea.

Junket are over, but who's going to clean up the mess? This is now being considered in all the coastal states of Northern Europe that have drilled for oil in the North Sea.

Especially Norway and Great Britain have benefited from the undersea oil fields discovered in the 1960s. A reasonable infrastructure has been built for oil and natural gas drilling.