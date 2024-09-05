Price movements

Brent crude futures fell 1 cent to settle at $72.69 a barrel.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 5 cents, or 0.1 percent, to settle at $69.15 a barrel.

This is the lowest close for Brent crude since June 2023 for the second day in a row and the lowest close for WTI crude since December 2023 for the third day in a row.

The US Energy Information Administration said US crude oil inventories fell by 6.9 million barrels during the week ending August 30.

That was much larger than the 1 million-barrel decline analysts had forecast in a Reuters poll, but was in line with the 7.4 million-barrel draw reported by the American Petroleum Institute on Wednesday.

Oil markets received additional support after the OPEC+ alliance said on Thursday it had agreed to postpone an oil production increase scheduled for October by two months, and that it could suspend the increases for a longer period or roll them back if necessary.

Analysts at US investment bank Jefferies said the OPEC+ decision would cut supply in the fourth quarter by about 100,000 to 200,000 barrels per day, enough to prevent a build-up in inventories even if demand from China does not improve.

In Libya, some tankers were allowed to load crude from the OPEC member’s stockpiles but production remained halted amid a political dispute over the central bank and oil revenues.