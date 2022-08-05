By 11:10 GMT, Brent crude futures fell 16 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $ 93.97 a barrel, and West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 16 cents, or 0.16 percent, to $ 88.40 a barrel.

Prices came under pressure this week due to market concern about the impact of inflation on economic growth and demand, but indications of a tight supply kept prices stable.

In statements to local media, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that global oil demand has largely recovered to pre-coronavirus levels.

The OPEC + group agreed this week to raise its target oil production by 100,000 barrels per day in September, but according to OPEC data, this is one of the smallest increases since the introduction of such quotas in 1982.

Supply concerns are expected to escalate as winter approaches, as European Union sanctions banning Russian seaborne imports of crude and petroleum products are set to take effect on December 5.