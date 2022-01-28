Oil prices were on track for gains for the sixth consecutive week, the longest streak of weekly gains since October.

Brent crude futures rose 69 cents, or 0.77 percent, to settle at $90.03 a barrel. In the session, it reached $91.70, the highest level since October 2014.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 21 cents, or 0.24 percent, and settled at $86.82 a barrel. It reached its highest level in more than seven years at $88.84.

The major producers in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies led by Russia in what is known as (OPEC +), are seeking to raise their production levels.

And fueled oil prices, fears of a possible military conflict in Ukraine, which would cause turmoil in energy markets, especially natural gas supplies to Europe.