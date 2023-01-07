Prices rose last year due to fears that Europe would freeze due to a shortage of Russian fuel, at a time when OPEC + cuts in production targets and low stocks of US derivatives raised the prospect of imposing restrictions on fuel exports..

These fears proved to be exaggerated, sending prices plummeting. The results of a Reuters survey indicated that European gas stocks rose to more than the usual seasonal levels, and Saudi Aramco this week cut oil shipping prices to Asia, and the production of members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) increased surprisingly last month..

Warmer-than-normal temperatures in the United States and Europe have also reduced the need for gas and oil for heating purposes.

US natural gas fell 18 percent in the first week of this month, the largest recorded falter at the beginning of any year, according to Eikon Refinitiv data. The decline of 12 percent in oil derivatives futures contracts was the largest drop to start the year since 1991. Refining oil derivatives consumption usually rises due to the effect of winter demand..

WTI futures, Brent crude and US gasoline suffered their largest weekly decline at the beginning of the year since 2016, with WTI down 7.4 percent, Brent down 7.3 percent and US gasoline down 7.3 percent..

“Some of our biggest fears in 2022 will not materialize,” said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital in New York.“.

He added that while OPEC spare capacity is limited, traders see additional supply coming from, among others, Brazil and Canada..