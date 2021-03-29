Immediately after reports that the container ship Ever Given managed to be refloated in the Suez Canal, oil began to fall in price sharply, testify data London Stock Exchange ICE.

June Brent futures fell by almost 2 percent in a matter of hours, from $ 64.7 to $ 63.12 as of 09:10 Moscow time. WTI fell from $ 61 to $ 59.6.

Previously, it was not ruled out that the route would be unblocked no earlier than in a few weeks. On the night of Monday, March 29, it became known that the ship had been moved. According to a RIA Novosti source, navigation should resume within a few hours, but no time has been officially announced.

Currently, there are about 350 ships in the queue for the passage, of which almost 50 are in the Big Bitter Lake in the middle of the way. In its normal state, the channel is capable of handling 106 ships per day.