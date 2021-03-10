Singapore (Reuters) – Inn The price of oil For the third session in a row today, Wednesday, as investors sold crude to reap profits, while they awaited the US inventory data scheduled for release later today, in search of indications regarding the next direction of prices.

Brent crude for May delivery fell 63 cents, or 0.9 percent, to $ 66.89 a barrel, by 07.21 GMT, after earlier hitting a session low of $ 66.50, while US West Texas Intermediate crude, for April delivery, reached 63.47. Dollars a barrel, down 54 cents, or 0.8 percent.

And prices were supported last week by OPEC + decision to keep production cuts in April, largely unchanged. Then prices jumped on Monday, as Brent rose above $ 70 a barrel, after the Houthis’ attacks on the Saudi oil industry, before easing as tensions subsided.

“It’s a realization that the attack has had no effect on supplies,” said Virendra Chauhan, an analyst at Energy Aspects Consulting in Singapore.

He added that a combination of factors, including the fact that two major importers, India and China, are withdrawing crude from stocks in light of the current high prices, and expectations of the return of Iran’s supplies, prices have calmed down.

In the United States, crude inventories rose 12.8 million barrels in the week ending March 5, according to trade sources based on data from the American Petroleum Institute. Analysts had expected an increase of about 800,000 barrels in a Reuters poll.

Official figures from the Energy Information Administration are expected later today.

Meanwhile, the higher prices are expected to bring more US supplies to the market.

The Energy Information Administration said on Tuesday that US oil production is still expected to drop by 160,000 barrels per day in 2021 to 11.15 million barrels per day, but this represents a smaller decrease compared to the administration’s previous monthly forecast of a decline of 290,000 barrels per day.