Oil prices fell in early trading today, Tuesday, to reduce strong gains during the previous two sessions, in light of the markets’ caution before the announcement of US inflation data for the month of April, which will play a role in the Federal Reserve’s next decision regarding interest rates.

Brent crude fell 31 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $76.70, and West Texas Intermediate crude fell 23 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $72.92 at 0005 GMT.

Markets are awaiting the US consumer price inflation figures for April, due on Wednesday, in anticipation of any indication of the next interest rate decision.

Despite the decline in oil markets a lot last week, prices rose on Friday and Monday with calming fears of a recession in the United States, the largest oil consumer in the world, and some dealers saw that the decline in crude oil to its lowest level in three weeks due to demand fears is exaggerated.