NEW YORK (Reuters) – Back off Oil prices Today, Wednesday, after a big jump in US crude stocks After a winter storm in Texas last month, price losses were still limited thanks to optimistic expectations for a global economic recovery.

By 16.31 GMT, Brent crude was down 30 cents, equivalent to 0.4 percent, to $ 67.22 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude lost 38 cents, or 0.6 percent, to record $ 63.63 a barrel.

US inventories of crude oil jumped 13.8 million barrels last week, far exceeding expectations for an increase of 816 thousand barrels, as the sector continued to be affected by a winter storm that disrupted refining capacity and halted production in Texas in mid-February.

Analysts say crude producers appear to be returning at a much faster rate than refiners, thus inflating inventories.

Crude production increased to 10.9 million barrels per day, close to its levels before the freezing weather, and the operating rate of refineries jumped 13 percentage points, but operating capacity did not exceed 69 percent, much less than the usual average for this time of year.

“This price might be holding back a bit because the volume of production increases faster than expected,” said Phil Flynn, chief analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.