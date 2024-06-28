A drone attack on an oil tank on the Druzhba pipeline in the Tambov region southeast of Moscow on Friday set fire to it, but it was put out within hours, news agencies reported, citing authorities there.

Maxim Pegorov, the governor of Tambov, had reported earlier that a fire had occurred in a fuel warehouse, with no casualties.

Ukraine has previously launched strikes on oil facilities in Russia, including a number of refineries.

Ukraine says its attacks are targeting infrastructure that supports Moscow’s efforts in the current crisis.

The Druzhba pipeline is one of the largest pipelines of Transneft, the Russian pipeline monopoly, starting in central Russia and connecting oil fields in Western Siberia to major refineries in Europe.

Two million barrels per day can be transported via the Druzhba line, but flows declined sharply after the European Union stopped buying Russian oil in the wake of the current crisis.

The northern part of the Druzhba pipeline, which extends to Germany via Belarus and Poland, is now used to transport oil exports from the Kazakh company KEPCO to the German Schwedt refinery, which supplies most of the fuel to Berlin.