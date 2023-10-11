Oil | Exxon’s giant deal was confirmed – it will buy Pioneer for almost 60 billion dollars

The nearly $60 billion deal between Exxon and Pioneer was confirmed on Wednesday.

of the United States the largest oil company Exxon buys another major company in the field, Pioneer. Pioneer drills and hydrofracturing oil in the southern states of the United States.

The transaction amount is 59.5 USD.

According to the financial newspaper Financial Times, the transaction will be carried out as a share transaction. Exxon will pay a price of about $253 per share for Pioneer.

The current Exxon was born in 1999, when Exxon and Mobil merged. This is Exxon’s biggest acquisition today.

According to information service Refinitiv, Exxon’s market value is approximately 442 billion dollars. Pioneer’s market value, on the other hand, is approximately 55.4 billion dollars. Exxon therefore paid about four billion dollars more than the market value for it.

Pioneer was founded in 1997.

