SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian oil exports reached 6.02 million tons in the first three weeks of December, surpassing the volume of 5.91 million shipped in the total for the month in 2021, according to data from the Foreign Trade Secretariat. (Secex) released this Monday.

The daily average of shipments fell to 501.3 thousand tons, compared to the 615.7 thousand a day registered until last week, but remained above the average of 257 thousand tons a day exported in December 2021.

Still according to Secex, external corn sales totaled 3.38 million tons in the accumulated result for this month, touching the 3.4 million shipped in December of last year.

In a similar vein, sugar exports total 1.9 million tonnes to date, versus 1.94 million for all of December 2021, the data showed.

(Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo)