Oil industry wants regulatory stability and predictability, says Roberto Ardenghy

The creation of an oil export tax should curb investments in the sector and have consequences on federal revenue itself, according to the president of the IBP (Brazilian Institute of Oil and Gas), Roberto Ardenghy, in an interview with Power360.

“The tax is federal, but the State and the municipality end up collecting less in ICMS [Imposto sobre a Circulação de Mercadorias e Serviços] It is ISS [Imposto sobre Serviços de Qualquer Natureza]. That project that was going to be carried out, that machine that was going to be ordered, that service that was going to be provided, it will no longer be because of the fact that the investor does not feel more comfortable investing in Brazil”, he stated.

According to Ardenghy, the IBP is talking to congressmen so that this section of the MP (provisional measure) 1,163 of 2023 be removed. The institute also called the STF (Federal Supreme Court) to question the constitutionality of the rule.

The 9.2% rate on oil exports was created by the federal government at the end of February, effective for 4 months. During this period, costs for the sector should reach US$ 1.2 billion, according to the IBP.

Ardenghy participated in the seminar “Future and opportunities of the oil and gas sector in Brazil”, held by the IBP in partnership with the Power360.

“What we ask for, and that is why we came to Brasilia to bring this message, is regulatory stability, compliance with contracts and that taxes are not sent without legal provisions.”, he stated. According to the executive, the oil industry should move US$ 180 billion in investments and more than 500,000 jobs.

