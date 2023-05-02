HOUSTON (Reuters) – Shell Plc’s president in Brazil said on Monday that a temporary tax set in March on oil exports is a worrying development that could hurt the country’s investment attractiveness.

The Brazilian government said in March that the four-month temporary tax would offset its decision to partially maintain the fuel tax exemption for consumers and help meet the country’s fiscal targets.

“This is a worrying precedent, but I hope it will be temporary and isolated to keep Brazil as a competitive province in the long term,” said Cristiano Pinto da Costa in a speech at the Offshore Technology Conference in Houston.

Brazil should not add “a tax burden to an industry that is already exposed”, he added.

Shell has 17 floating platforms currently producing oil and gas in Brazil and is the country’s biggest producer after state-owned Petrobras.

Oil majors including Shell, TotalEnergies SE and Equinor ASA filed an injunction against the tax in March.

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle)