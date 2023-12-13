Guajajara says that people will continue “resisting”; the statement was made before the ANP auctioned 38 blocks

The minister of Indian people, Sonia Guajajaraclaimed to be “logic” the concern of indigenous peoples regarding the potential environmental impact of oil and gas exploration in the Amazon basin.

“We are resilient people and we will continue fighting, making the resistance that needs to be made to avoid exploitation within indigenous territories”said the minister.

The declaration was made this Wednesday (13.dec.20233), shortly before the ANP (National Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels Agency) auction 38 exploratory blocks from 11 sedimentary basins:

Holy Spirit;

Paraná;

Pellets;

Potiguar;

Recôncavo;

Saints;

Sergipe-Alagoas;

Toucan;

Santos and Campos; It is

Amazon.

Guajajara mentioned the fact that the auction will be held on the last day of COP28 (2023 United Nations Conference on Climate Change). He said that the event participants approved including, in the final document, mention of the importance of the world achieving “carbon neutrality” by 2050, through a transition from the era of fossil fuels, the main causes of climate change.

“At the Climate Conference they presented a document in which the majority of countries understand that it is necessary to make an urgent energy transition or we will not be able to avoid reaching the point of no return [dos danos causados ao planeta]”, he said.

The minister classified as “It is regrettable that many countries need to make this energy transition in the long term”.

“We also really need this awareness on the part of society, to understand this emergency we are experiencing to even help put pressure on governments. We have to get out of this model [energético]. A transition is really necessary”he declared.

According to the Arayara Institute, a non-governmental organization that defends the use of natural resources in a sustainable way, the exploration of oil and natural gas in some of the blocks offered this Wednesday represents a “socio-environmental threat”.

According to the institute, some of these blocks overlap conservation units or buffer areas that aim to protect the same units, not only in the Amazon, but also in other regions.

The Arayara Institute reported that there are at least 23 indigenous lands in the areas of influence of 15 of the blocks offered by the ANP.

With information from Brazil Agency