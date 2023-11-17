Sector entities warn that a measure included in the tax reform in the Senate could generate unfair competition and increase irregular practices

The tax exemption for the import of oil and fuels through the Manaus Free Trade Zone (AM) has generated concerns within the sector itself. For the IBP (Brazilian Institute of Oil and Gas), the measure does not make sense given good market practices, and could cause competitive imbalance and increase irregular practices.

As shown by the Power360the text of the tax reform (PEC 45 of 2019), approved last week by the Senate, paves the way for the oil sector to obtain new tax incentives from the Free Zone. The proposal exempts the activity from Import Tax and IPI (Tax on Industrialized Products).

Currently, oil, fuel and lubricant activities are excluded from the benefit that exempts the import of goods into the region. By maintaining tax incentives for the Free Zone in legislation, the rapporteur, senator Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM), removed this prohibition on the sector. In practice, importers of oil products will be able to bring fuel via Manaus more cheaply than in the rest of the country.

The president of IBP, Roberto Ardenghy, highlights that one of the risks is the increase in the irregular market, with the possible sale of products benefiting from the exemption outside the Free Zone region. The institute warns that it is possible that there will be a migration of importers to the region, attracted by the possibility of selling artificially cheaper products to other States, creating unequal competition.

“This will generate an imbalance of competition, because Manaus and the Free Zone will become a region of great attraction for the internalization of fuels, but not always taking logistics into account, as it is evidently much cheaper to bring imported fuel through a port in the Northeast. than bringing the product into the Amazon River and unloading it in Manaus just because there is a tax advantage there”he stated.

Ardenghy also warns that the Chamber must be careful not to create too much of a competitive imbalance between the States. According to the IBP, under the legitimate intention of developing the region, a tax asymmetry can be established with effects that can range from the migration of investments to the reduction of federal revenue.

For the ICL (Instituto Combustível Legal), if tax exemption prevails in the tax reform for the Free Zone, this should be limited to the volume of consumption for the region. Otherwise, the measure would harm the sector’s activities in other regions, especially in the South and Southeast, due to unfair competition.

“One of our concerns is that this is an opportunity for tax evaders, who would have legal authorization to carry out import operations through the Free Zone. The destination of the product, in fact, would be outside of it. This is a way of circumventing tax collection and creating unfair competition in the market”analyzes Emerson Kapaz, president of ICL.

Another concern is the fact that the differentiated tax treatment, currently provided for in decree-law, is set out in the constitutional text, which would make future changes difficult regarding which products may be exempt or not, creating a constraint that, according to the IBP, could compromise the development of the Free Zone itself.

Selective tax

Another scathing criticism from the sector of the reform approved in the Senate is the incidence of the so-called selective tax for the oil chain.

According to the IBP, the possibility could cause an increase in the prices of goods and services in different productive sectors that use oil and its derivatives as an input, in addition to enabling the cumulative incidence of the tax throughout the chain.

Ardenghy highlights that the greater burden caused by the selective tax will affect the attraction of investments and the country’s industrial competitiveness.

In relation to natural gas, the institute highlights that the forecast of a selective tax goes against government initiatives, such as the “Gas to employ” and “Gas for Industry” programs, which aim to increase the competitiveness of an essential input for the growth and decarbonization of the industrial sector.

Another impact will be on the cost of electricity, according to the entity, since gas is an important input for energy generation.