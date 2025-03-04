Oil lives historical days where a really dangerous storm has been conjured against its prices. The European barrel (Brent) is touching the $ 70, touching minimum of September 2024. These movements seemed unthinkable at the beginning of the year When the barrel percut the $ 82. In that sense, two fronts have been critically activated in recent days to cause the falls that were already happening. Not in vain there are already three consecutive sessions in red for the ‘black gold’ critically giving up from 73 dollars. Particularly this Tuesday the setbacks are felt with one of 1.41%.

In that sense there have been two fronts that have mobilized the raw material. First, Trump’s tariff wave on specific products and about countries (Canada, Mexico and China). However, the market was dealing well so far with the idea of ​​a commercial war, then, While this was a risk to the demand for ‘black gold’ From the planet, the reality is that the oil bulls always had an ‘ace’ under the sleeve that does not disappoint so far: the OPEC.

The oil market lives a moment of great narrowness, where very small changes can opt for a healthy supply situation or the deficit. In that sense, the Energy Intentional Agency estimates that there is a surplus of 500,000 barrels per day. A figure that has occurred thanks to the great producer of countries such as USA, Guyana, Brazil or Argentina That, from outside the OPEC, they have added a large amount of new production that has unbalanced the balance. However, it is a very narrow margin.

In that context, the different threats, as a great demand, had always met an argument in favor. OPEC has been restricting production since 2022. In total the group is ceasing to produce 5.7% of the world supplyabout 5.86 million barrels per day. The idea was that in September 2024 these restrictions were gradually removing to take positions and avoid losing market share.

However, before prices of barrel touched the $ 70 the OPEC He said it was not an option and that he would extend the average. This was a great turning point for the markets that had an OPEC in retreat and opening the gates of crude oil. Since then the will of the group to maintain the high price was a key support.

The OPEC Giro

However, this era would be touching to an end. The group has confirmed that it stopped postponing the end of the cuts. “Taking into account the healthy fundamentals of the market and the positive prospects of the market, countries confirmed their willingness to proceed to a gradual and flexible return of volunteer adjustments from April 1,” which will mean Add to the market about 138,000 raw barrels per day every month Until completely reverse the adjustment of 2.2 million barrels per day by 2026.

This is a blow well above, even, an eventual peace in Ukraine. While the war had triggered the barrel in fear that Russia stopped dumping its barrels in the market, the reality is that Moscow has continued to produce as if the sanctions had not happened, simply changing their markets and operating through its ghost fleet. In that sense, Russia did lower its production but it was not for the war, it was because of the commitment to the OPEC to reduce a million barrels its supply. “OPEC+ supply decisions are those that are determining shortage In the market currently, not war. Peace may not change the world oil offer, but only who can sell your oil, “they comment from Wisdom Tree.

From Bloomberg they comment that OPEC is already putting feet in dusty and increasing its production, even before the deadline begins (April 1). In that sense, they estimate that OPEC oil production increased by 320,000 b/d in February, compared to the previous month, Up to 27.35 million barrels Diaries. Most have been driven by an Iraq that has recovered a key pipeline that joins Kurdistan with Türkiye. This country triggered its production in 150,000 barrels per day, up to 4.16 million.

Trump’s blow

Now the veil of the OPEC has fallen and the tariffs come back into the scene and having a determining impact. “Together with the dynamics of supply, there are growing concerns about demand levels amid uncertainty about tariffs,” says the experts of ING. The GDPnow model (which anticipates the growth of GDP) of the Atlanta Federal Reserve suggests that the GDP of the first quarter will only grow 2.8%. Only four weeks ago, the model predicts a growth of 3.9%.

The Dutch Bank links this to Trump’s measures. The Republican increased tariffs to China from 10% to 20%, while also allowing 25% levies to Canada and Mexico. For Canadian energy, The tariff is set at 10%.

From S&P global they commented before the last tariffs linked to agricultural products and know each other Answers such as China and Canada that the impact will be slightly lower. “Our approximate estimate also foresees that the United States real GDP during the next 12 months is 0.6% lower than what we are currently predicting.”

“Given the lack of alternative export capacity for Canadian oil, discounts for Canadian crude will increase thanks to these tariffs”

For its part, whom this will affect this is China, which is the great hope of recovery of the demand for the world’s crude oil. The last OPEC report defended that the Asian giant will represent 50% of the growth of global demand, As happened from 2000 to 2023. In that sense, it can be seriously affected by tariffs. According to Goldman Sachs only with the measures above the table we would be talking about an impact of 50 basic points on the GDP of this country. In general, the World Economic Forum speaks of “a drastic blow.”

Apart from the economy itself, the close relationship between Canadian, Mexican and American oil industries will alter the market. Tariffs will have a direct impact on the price of the barrel. “Given the lack of alternative export capacity for Canadian oil, discounts for Canadian crude will increase thanks to these tariffs.” On the other hand in the US, prices will rise. From Wood McKenzie they defend that “tariffs (on Canada) would reduce the Petroleum demand at 50,000 b/d in the United States by 2026, partly due to modestly higher prices of refined products. “

These two factors complete $ 74 average barrel by 2025 and $ 66 by 2026. In fact, the same World Bank dropped its forecasts up to $ 72 per barrel, before even knowing the OPEC measure. To understand the importance of this descent, we are talking about seven points less than estimated in the last review. It remains to be seen if new events can alter the direction of ‘black gold’. But everything seems to indicate that with an ally taking steps back, oil enters a new phase where much has to change to return the upward trend.