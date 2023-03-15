Brent barrel price is impacted by doubts about the global financial sector; hit $72.90 at the low

The price of a barrel of oil brent falls 5.72% this Wednesday (15.Mar.2023) driven by the expectation of lower demand for consumption in the world. There are doubts about the direction of the global financial sector after the failures of SVB (Silicon Valley Bank) and Signature Bank in the United States.

The barrel was trading at $73 at 1 pm. The last time the brent closed below $70 was on December 21, 2021, when it reached $72.94 at the low of the day.

The WTI barrel is down 5.80%, valued at $67.19. The last time it closed below $75 was around the same time as the brenton December 20, 2021.

The drop in oil indicates that the global economy is likely to experience weak economic activity in the short term. Bank shares fall in major international markets, including Brazil.