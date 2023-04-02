Sunday, April 2, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

‘Oil doll’: delivered to justice linked to PDVSA embezzlement

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 2, 2023
in World
0
‘Oil doll’: delivered to justice linked to PDVSA embezzlement


close

Olvany

The young woman assures that she is innocent.

The young woman assures that she is innocent.

Prosecutor Tarek William Saab accused Olvany of being part of a prostitution ring in Caracas.

Olvany Gaspari is one of the four women requested by the Venezuelan justice, accused of being part of the corruption plot that embezzled Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA). Besides, he is romantically linked to former deputy Hugbel Roa, who is already in prison.

(Also read: From models to gangsters: these are the women involved in the embezzlement of PDVSA)

The young woman spread a video on the networks and narrates that he decided to turn himself in to the authorities after the Bolivarian Intelligence Service (Sebin) raided his house.

See also  Migrants - Migrants through the Darién jungle: survivors tell about "hell on earth"

“I am here showing my face since I am being presented with accusations in which I have nothing to do. Today I am here in the authorities presenting myself so that all the investigations that have to be done are carried out in order to have my right to defense “, said.

The woman assured that she had hidden “because it is not easy that they are accusing you of crimes that you have nothing to do with.”

According to the Attorney General of the Republic, Tarek William Saab, Gaspari is an ‘Oil Doll’, for being involved in embezzlement and taking advantage of it for a life of luxury and prostitution ring to which she was allegedly linked.

(Read also: This is the story of the ‘Queen of Fruits’ of the PDVSA scam scandal)

The young woman flaunted her luxuries.

Photo:

Screenshot

Railin Elizabeth Yépez, Ximena Cagide and Yuravic Ravelo are the other three women who are fugitives from justice.

See also  A Week in the World - Brazil: 'Lula' returns to power, Bolsonaro's silence and the protests after the elections

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON
WEATHER CORRESPONDENT
CARACAS*With information from El Nacional

More news in EL TIEMPO

Video: this is how the new detainees for corruption in PDVSA were transferred
Maduro: “Arrested for embezzlement from PDVSA had orgies in clubs in Caracas”

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Oil #doll #delivered #justice #linked #PDVSA #embezzlement

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Liga MX: Crazy! León draws the tie against América in a great match at the Azteca

Liga MX: Crazy! León draws the tie against América in a great match at the Azteca

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result