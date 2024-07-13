Governor Golubev: Oil depot caught fire in Rostov region after drone attack

An oil depot in the Rostov region caught fire after an attack by an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). reported Governor of the region Vasily Golubev in his Telegram channel.

It is specified that the fire engulfed the oil depot in the Tsimlyansky district at about 04:00. The fire was assigned the third rank of complexity, 49 specialists and 14 units of equipment are involved in extinguishing it. According to preliminary data, no one was hurt.