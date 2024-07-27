Oil depot caught fire in Kursk region after drones arrived

On the night of Sunday, July 28, drones attacked an oil depot in the Kursk region. This reports Baza in his Telegram channel.

It is specified that as a result of the incident, three tanks caught fire. Fire crews are currently working at the scene. There is no information about victims yet.

According to the publication, another drone flew into a residential building.

On July 22, Ukrainian drones attempted to strike the oil refinery in Tuapse twice. The first series of explosions in the city were reported at night. Later, a new series of explosions was reported – preliminarily, the oil depot was again hit.