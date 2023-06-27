According to the forecast of the Organization, the global demand for oil will be 110 million barrels per day

The secretary general of OPEC (Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries), Haitham Al Ghais, said this Monday (June 26, 2023), that global oil demand will increase to 110 million barrels per day by 2045.

In the opening speech of the energy conference Energy Asia –held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia–Al Ghais said that “oil is irreplaceable in the near future”. He added that demand will increase by 23%, and that even with the energy transition, oil should represent “about 29% of the energy mix by then”.

The Secretary-General also stated that a massive expansion of renewable energy is needed for the global economy to double in size, in view of the forecast that the world population will reach 9.5 billion people by 2045.

OPEC has projected investment of US$12.1 trillion – US$500 billion a year between 2023 and 2045 in the oil sector alone.

In April, OPEC had announced a cut in oil production by up to 1.6 million barrels per day, as an extension of the reductions that Russia has made. The country had reduced production by 500,000 barrels per day from March to June, but is expected to maintain the measure until the end of 2023.