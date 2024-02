Oil prices fell in early transactions on Monday as markets absorbed comments from Federal Reserve officials that indicated caution before a possible rate cut, while transactions were weak on a public holiday in the United States.

By 0138 GMT, Brent crude futures fell 58 cents, or 0.69 percent, to record $82.89 per barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 35 cents, or 0.44 percent, to $78.84 per barrel.