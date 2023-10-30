Oil prices fell by more than one percent on Monday as investors remained cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting and manufacturing data in China this week, the impact of which outweighed the support derived from tension in the Middle East.

By 0350 GMT, Brent crude futures fell 1.6 percent, or $1.1, to $89.37 a barrel, and West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.2 percent, or $1.34, to $84.20 a barrel.

The two crude oil prices rose 3% on Friday at the close.

Investors are awaiting the outcome of the US Central Bank’s monetary policy meeting on Wednesday, US job data, and the earnings results of the large technology company Apple, looking for indications of any economic slowdown that may affect demand for fuel in the United States, the largest oil consumer in the world.