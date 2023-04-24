Brent crude fell 70 cents to $80.77 a barrel, while Nymex crude fell 70 cents to $77.17 a barrel.

The two benchmarks fell more than five percent last week, their first weekly decline in five weeks, as demand for gasoline in the United States fell from last year’s levels, raising fears of a recession in the world’s largest oil consumer.

Tina Ting, an analyst at CMC Markets, said that weak US economic data and disappointing corporate earnings from the technology sector raised concerns about growth and caused investors to turn away from risk, adding that the stability of the dollar and the rise of bond yields were also putting pressure on commodity markets.

Central banks from the United States to Britain and Europe are expected to raise interest rates when they meet in the first week of May in an effort to rein in soaring inflation.

And the unstable recovery of the economy in China after the Covid-19 epidemic led to a state of uncertainty about the outlook for oil demand, although Chinese customs data showed Friday that the largest importer of crude in the world brought record quantities of oil in March, and China’s imports exceeded the largest Crude suppliers, Russia and Saudi Arabia, two million barrels per day from each.

However, refining margins in Asia fell due to record production from top refiners in China and India, which limited the region’s appetite for loading oil supplies from the Middle East in June.

However, analysts and dealers remained optimistic about the recovery of fuel demand in China by the second half of 2023, and with the entry into force of additional supply cuts decided by the OPEC + coalition, which includes the member states of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, as of May. Which may lead to a shortage of supply in the market.