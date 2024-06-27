Brent crude futures fell 30 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $84.17 per barrel by 0028 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures also fell 32 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $80.58 per barrel.

The two benchmarks recorded a slight increase upon settlement yesterday, Wednesday.

The US Energy Information Administration announced that the country’s crude oil inventories rose by 3.6 million barrels last week, which surprised analysts polled by Reuters who expected a decline of 2.9 million barrels.

Gasoline stocks in the United States also increased by 2.7 million barrels, compared to analysts’ expectations of a decrease of one million barrels.

In the Middle East, escalating cross-border tensions between Israel and the Lebanese Hezbollah group in recent weeks have exacerbated fears of an all-out war between Israel and Hezbollah.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that his country stands in solidarity with Lebanon and called on the countries of the region to support Beirut as well.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces bombed several areas across Gaza on Wednesday, and residents reported violent clashes overnight in Rafah at the southern end of the Strip.