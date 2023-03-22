Data released by the American Petroleum Institute, Tuesday, showed that crude inventories in the United States increased by about 3.3 million barrels in the week ending March 17.

The huge increase contradicted the expectations of eight analysts polled by Reuters for a decline in stocks by about 1.6 million barrels.

Traders and analysts will be watching data from the US Energy Information Administration on Wednesday to see if it confirms signs of weak demand for crude oil.

Meanwhile, markets are awaiting the outcome of today’s US Federal Reserve meeting, in what is widely seen as the most difficult monetary policy stance the Fed has faced in recent times.

After the meeting, US Central Bank President Jerome Powell is expected to reveal new economic forecasts and the bank’s path to raising interest rates.

While the market expects the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, central bank watchers say it may pause further increases or delay issuance of new economic forecasts due to turmoil in the global banking sector.

A pause in raising interest rates may help revive economic activity and thus increase demand for fuel.

price move

Brent crude futures fell 48 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $74.84 a barrel at 0203 GMT. It had risen by more than 3 percent this week.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 47 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $69.20.

Oil prices recorded their sharpest decline in months last week, after the collapse of major US banks beginning on the tenth of March and a crisis in the European bank Credit Suisse, which culminated in an emergency bailout over the weekend.

OPEC+ officials, hedge fund managers and oil market participants have described the recent drop in oil prices as a result of speculation and insist that increased demand will push prices higher in the coming months.