Oil damage | Light fuel oil spilled into the sea at Kemiönsaari

The light fuel oil that leaked from an unknown source spread over an area of ​​about one and a half hectares.

Light fuel oil has entered the sea near Dragsfjärd in Kemiönsaari, says Varsinais-Suomen rescue service.

The oil leak was first discovered on Saturday afternoon by the border guard’s helicopter, which informed the rescue service about it.

The on-duty fire marshal of the rescue service Timo Lehmuskoski According to It is not clear where the oil spilled into the sea.

Lehmuskoski due to the nature of light fuel oil, it is very difficult to estimate how much oil has leaked into the sea. Light fuel oil remains as a film on the surface of the water, and even a small amount can spread over a large area.

The rescue service has demarcated the area with booms and collected the oil away with absorption booms.

Lehmuskoski says that light fuel oil is difficult to recover. Occupational health institution by light fuel oil is somewhat soluble in water, but it can also evaporate from surface water into the air. It has been found to be harmful to aquatic life.

The rescue service will continue to investigate the situation on Sunday.