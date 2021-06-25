Singapore (agencies)

Oil prices rose for the third consecutive session yesterday, and are on track to achieve gains for the fifth consecutive week, as demand growth is expected to outpace supplies due to bets that OPEC + producers will be cautious in returning more production to the market, starting in August.

Brent crude futures rose 6 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $75.62 a barrel by 0646 GMT, and are heading towards recording a 2.9 percent jump for the week.

And US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose five cents, or 0.1 percent, to $ 73.35 a barrel, and are on track to achieve a 2.4 percent weekly gain.

Both benchmarks hit their highest levels since October when they settled on Thursday.

“The global market tightening outlook is the main factor supporting crude oil as demand recovers while OPEC+ restricts supply, and US stocks are falling,” said Ravindra Rao, vice president of commodities at Kotak Securities.

Analysts said that oil received some support today as a bill on infrastructure spending in the United States boosted optimism about the prospects for energy demand.

All eyes are on the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, the group known as OPEC+, who are due to meet on July 1 to discuss further easing of their production cuts, starting in August.

Analysts at ANZ expect that OPEC + will boost supplies with a small increase of 500,000 barrels per day in August, adding to the 2.1 million barrels per day agreed to return to the market in the period from May to July.

On the other hand, prices of gas futures contracts due to be executed during the upcoming winter season in Europe rose to a record level in light of the concerns of traders about the shortage of supplies at a time when the demand for heating fuels increased significantly.

And the Bloomberg News Agency indicated that the price of Dutch gas for October delivery rose for the sixth consecutive day to 31.6 euros per megawatt-hour, bringing the total rate of increase in the price during the current month to 26%.

At the same time, gas stocks in warehouses reached their lowest level in more than 10 years at this time of year. Producers also kept production under control in light of rising prices.

Bloomberg said that despite the stability of the flow of natural gas supplies from Russia to Europe since the beginning of the year, the Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom is reluctant to reserve additional capacities to transport natural gas to Europe through pipelines that pass through the territory of Ukraine. And decreased supplies coming from Norway to the rest of Europe by about 20%.

Energy consultancy Alpha Energy said in a report published yesterday that the best explanation for the high levels of winter gas contracts in Europe could be the lack of quantities offered for sale in light of the producers’ happiness with the high prices that will compensate for their losses last year, when oil and gas prices collapsed due to The repercussions of the emerging corona virus pandemic.