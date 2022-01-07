Brent crude futures rose $1.19, or 1.5 percent, to settle at $81.99 a barrel, after hitting their highest level since late November.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose $1.6, or 2.1 percent, upon settlement to $79.46. The contract touched a session high of $80.24.

Russia sent troops to Kazakhstan on Thursday to help put down an uprising, after deadly violence spread across the country.

Kazakhstan currently produces 1.6 million barrels of oil per day. There are no indications that crude production has been affected so far.

On the same day, the Libyan National Oil Corporation said that Libyan oil production amounted to 729,000 barrels per day, down from more than 1.3 million barrels per day last year, which was its highest level, due to maintenance work and field closures.

Prices have increased since the beginning of the year, despite the commitment of the OPEC + alliance to increase the agreed production targets and the increase in US fuel stocks last week.

JPMorgan has forecast that the average price of Brent crude will average $88 a barrel in 2022, up from $70 last year.