26 Jul 2022 09:49
Oil prices rose on Tuesday for the second day in a row, amid growing fears of tight European supplies.
Brent crude futures for September rose $1.51, or 1.4 percent, to $106.66 a barrel by 0339 GMT, after jumping 1.9 percent the previous day.
US West Texas Intermediate crude contracts for September also increased $1.36, or 1.4 percent, to $98.04 a barrel, after rising 2.1 percent on Monday.
Russia reduced gas supplies to Europe yesterday after Gazprom said supplies via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany would be reduced to only 20 percent of its capacity.
