Brent crude futures fell $1.64, or two percent, to $79.13 a barrel by 1001 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell $1.74, or 2.3 percent, to $73.06 a barrel.

Yesterday, Brent fell to its lowest level since early January, while West Texas Intermediate crude fell to its lowest level since December.

The decline in oil prices coincides with the continued decline in stock markets.

The sudden closure of the bank’s financial group, SVB, raised concerns about the risks other banks face from sharp waves of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve over the past year. It also sparked speculation about whether the central bank would slow down the pace of monetary tightening.

Dealers no longer expect a 50 basis point rate hike next week. Estimates are now on track to rise by 25 basis points, even before the release of US consumer price data due today.

A lower interest rate could lead to a decline in the dollar, which in turn means higher oil prices.

A higher-than-expected rise in consumer price inflation in the US should put downward pressure on oil prices.

Meanwhile, consumer price inflation in China, the world’s largest oil importer, slowed in February to its lowest level in a year.

The American Petroleum Institute is expected to release US oil inventories data today.

Six analysts polled by Reuters expected an increase in US crude stocks by about 600,000 barrels in the week ending March 10.