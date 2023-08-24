And by 0619 GMT, Brent crude fell 19 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $ 83.02 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude also fell 24 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $78.65 a barrel.

Analysts said manufacturing data, released by a batch of PMI surveys on Wednesday, painted a bleak picture of economies around the world, raising concerns about demand.

Japan announced factory activity contracted for the third consecutive month in August. Business activity in the Eurozone, especially in Germany, also declined more than expected. It seems that the British economy is heading for contraction in the current quarter, which puts it at risk of slipping into recession.

Business activity in the US came close to recession in August, and growth was the slowest since February.

Meanwhile, as Federal Reserve officials and policymakers from the European Central Bank, the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan meet in Jackson Hole, the issue of raising interest rates for a longer period may dominate the discussions even though inflationary pressures ease.

Sugandha Sachdeva, executive director and chief strategist at Acme Investment Advisors, said the easing of pressure on oil prices was largely due to concerns surrounding a possible drop in demand and oversupply.

On the supply side, Iranian Oil Minister Javad Oji was quoted by official media as saying that his country’s crude oil production would reach 3.4 million barrels per day by the end of September, despite the continuation of US sanctions.

Five sources familiar with the matter said U.S. officials are also working on a proposal that would ease sanctions on Venezuela’s oil sector if it moves to hold free and fair presidential elections, allowing more companies and countries to import crude from Venezuela.

“Given the big resistance point at $83 per barrel of WTI, we expect oil prices to continue falling,” Sachdeva said.

“Prices are likely to see some recovery, but it seems that it is on its way to test lower levels around $74 a barrel in the near term,” she added.

US crude inventories fell by 6.1 million barrels in the week ending August 18 to 433.5 million barrels, compared to the 2.8 million barrels expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.