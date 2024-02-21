Brent crude futures fell 47 cents, or 0.57 percent, to $81.87 per barrel by 1034 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 48 cents, or 0.62 percent, to $76.56.

Both crude contracts fell from their highest levels in about three weeks on Tuesday, as Brent contracts fell 1.5 percent and West Texas Intermediate contracts fell 1.4 percent.

The premium for Brent crude futures contracts for the nearest month of April over September contracts reached its highest level since October 31, Monday, at $3.64 per barrel, although it has declined since then to about $3.37. The premium is a fine for late sales and a sign of scarcity of supply in the market.

Concerns that the Federal Reserve will take longer than expected to cut interest rates have weighed on the outlook for oil demand. US inflation data last week led to a decline in expectations that the Federal Reserve would begin a monetary easing cycle soon, with economists polled by Reuters expecting a cut in interest rates in June.

Attacks by Yemen's allied Houthis on ships in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait have continued to raise concerns about shipping flows through the vital waterway. Drone and missile attacks have hit at least four ships since Friday.

Diplomatic moves in the Middle East continue to face setbacks. On Tuesday, Washington once again used its veto power against a draft resolution in the UN Security Council on the war between Israel and Hamas, blocking the demand for an immediate ceasefire on humanitarian grounds. Instead, the United States is seeking to push the Security Council to adopt a resolution linking the ceasefire to the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.