Oil prices continued their decline today, Wednesday, after falling by nearly five percent in the previous session, to their lowest level in five weeks, while investors await more decisions to raise interest rates this week.

Brent crude futures fell 13 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $75.19 a barrel by 0015 GMT, while West Texas Intermediate crude fell 13 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $71.53.

The two benchmarks closed at their lowest levels since March 24 in the previous session, in which they also recorded the biggest one-day percentage drop since early January.

The Federal Reserve (the US central bank) is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points today, Wednesday, to curb inflation, and the European Central Bank is expected to raise interest rates at its regular meeting tomorrow, Thursday.