Oil prices rose about 1 percent today, Friday, to extend gains from the previous session, after data showed a decline in fuel stocks in the wake of the winter storm that swept the United States at the end of last year.
And by 0203 GMT, Brent crude futures rose 79 cents, or 1 percent, to $ 79.48 a barrel, after rising 85 cents to $ 78.69 when settling on Thursday.
US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 80 cents, or 1.1 percent, to $74.47 a barrel. And it had recorded a rise of 83 cents to 73.67 dollars when settling in the previous session.
#Oil #continues #gains #decline #inventories
Leave a Reply