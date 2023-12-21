DThe British oil company Harbor Energy wants to take over the BASF subsidiary Wintershall Dea. The Ludwigshafen-based group announced on Thursday that an agreement to merge the businesses had been signed between the chemical giant and the other Wintershall owner LetterOne and Harbor.

The Ludwigshafen-based company had been putting Wintershall Dea in the window for some time after plans for an IPO failed. The oil giant Adnoc from Abu Dhabi had also reportedly put out feelers to Wintershall Dea.

Wintershall Dea's headquarters are not part of the transaction, it said. This will ultimately require the closure of the departments in Kassel and Hamburg. However, Harbor intended to bring some employees into the combined company.

Wintershall headquarters in Kassel confirmed the closure plans. “For the Wintershall Dea team in Kassel and Hamburg and for me personally, this news, just before Christmas, is a great disappointment,” said CEO Mario Mehren.

They said they would not comment further at this time. The employees will be informed in more detail at an internal event on Friday. According to a spokesman, the group employs around 600 people at the Kassel location and another 300 in Hamburg.







The IG BCE union explained: “The fact that the headquarters of Wintershall Dea in Kassel and Hamburg are now threatened with closure is a hard blow for the employees.” BASF and LetterOne have a social responsibility for the people affected, said union representative Michael Winkler. “BASF in particular owes this to its employees after more than 50 years as Wintershall owner.”

Wintershall is valued at over ten billion

BASF holds 72.7 percent of the oil and gas company and the investment company LetterOne 27.3 percent. The two owners are to receive a total of 2.15 billion dollars (1.96 billion euros) as well as a share in the combined company. The cash share for BASF is $1.56 billion, the statement said.

The Ludwigshafen-based company is to receive a 39.6 percent stake in the merged group. The transaction values ​​Wintershall Dea at around 10.2 billion euros. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024 – subject to antitrust and regulatory approvals.

BASF said the agreement provides for the transfer of production and development business as well as exploration rights in Norway, Argentina, Germany, Mexico, Algeria, Libya, Egypt and Denmark, as well as licenses for carbon capture and storage.







The business with a connection to Russia remains excluded, the legal separation of which, according to BASF, is being pushed forward. BASF and LetterOne will remain the owners of this company. Letter One belongs to the Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman, who was placed on the EU sanctions list in the spring.