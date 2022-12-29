The EU taxes companies that make a lot of profit due to high oil and gas prices, but that is not smart. According to an oil company..

Exxonmobile, known in the Netherlands for Esso, has gone to the European court because it has a problem with the extra tax that the European Union requires of companies that make a lot of profit in this time of higher gas and oil prices.

In the case of Exxonmobile, something is indeed being earned, they cannot deny that. Because in the third quarter of 2022, the accountants of this energy giant were able to record a healthy profit of $ 19.7 billion after some calculations with purchasing and sales. That is about 18.5 billion euros at the current exchange rate.

But this very limited profit. Or at least the tax on it would, according to Exxonmobile, ensure that there is no longer any incentive for energy companies to invest in Europe and that they would therefore have to import even more (expensive) oil and gas, which would push prices up further. Because of course you invest based on the daily prices you have to pay on the market?!

Our macro-economist panel is currently absent. But what Exxonmobile actually means is that they would rather not see their profits skimmed off. And we understand that. But we don’t understand it that much either. Because oh boy, what is still well earned by the energy farmers.

And Exxonmobile’s profit is of course not only fueled by the price at the pump, but also by the exorbitant gas prices of the moment.

According to nu.nl the EU has ‘took note’ of the decision. We’re guessing this mess will take some time. Undoubtedly to be continued.

