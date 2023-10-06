The giant Exxon wants to be even bigger. In a time of high oil prices and record profits, the world’s largest private oil company wants to be even bigger. The American firm is negotiating the purchase of Pioneer Natural Resources, another giant, in this case specialized in shale oil, shale oil, in an operation that would be valued at around 60 billion dollars (about 57 billion euros). The negotiations, advanced by The Wall Street Journal, They could lead to the largest corporate transaction of the year and Exxon’s largest purchase in more than two decades, since it merged with Mobil in 1999.

Exxon, with a market capitalization of $436 billion, achieved the highest profit in its history in 2022: $55.74 billion. The current company is the result of the 1999 merger of Exxon and Mobil, heirs of two of the 34 companies in which the monopoly of John Rockefeller’s legendary Standard Oil was broken by a Supreme Court decision in 1911.

Pioneer, for its part, was founded in 1997 by Scott Sheffield, who has been running it for more than 20 years and is close to retiring. Sheffield and Pioneer are the main protagonists of the shale oil boom in the United States and the company he founded has become the largest oil producer in Texas and the rise of hydraulic fracturing for oil extraction has allowed the United States to become in the largest producer in the world. Pioneer leveraged its relative strength in the pandemic to buy two other companies, Parsley Energy and DoublePoint Energy, for a total of $11 billion.

A deal would unite two of the largest acreage owners in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico, making Exxon the basin’s largest oil producer, with production of 1.2 million barrels a day, more than many OPEC countries, according to Bloomberg. It would also expand Exxon’s availability of prime drilling locations in the basin by decades, providing low-cost, low-risk crude oil well beyond 2050 to feed its giant Gulf Coast refinery network.

Unlike conventional crude oil, shale oil and gas is typically found in smaller pockets and often requires hydraulic fracturing. (fracking) to release hydrocarbons trapped in rocks, which makes the technique somewhat controversial. The extraction process is more expensive, but with high prices it makes it possible to make profitable reserves that were previously considered unviable.

Exxon has been looking for acquisitions in the Permian Basin for years, and after the record profits in 2022, thanks to the rise in the price of crude oil due to the war in Ukraine, it has the balance sheet ready to undertake a large operation. Exxon CEO Darren Woods told investors in July that the company was still studying potential mergers and acquisitions but would remain “demanding” and focus on creating value.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the Pioneer purchase agreement could be closed in the coming days, although all the details have not yet been finalized and the operation could be frustrated. Pioneer’s shares have reacted in the market with strong increases, while those of Exxon fell slightly. Last April, the New York newspaper already published that there were preliminary talks between both companies.

The operation would far exceed the $38 billion of the purchase of Anadarko by Occidental Petroleum in 2019 and the largest acquisition of the merged Exxon Mobil, that of XTO Energy in 2010. The purchase of Pioneer, which before this Friday’s rise had a stock market value of 50,000 million dollars, it has to be authorized by the competition authorities.

