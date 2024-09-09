Oil and gas companies in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico are evacuating staff and scaling back drilling operations as Tropical Storm Francine approaches later this week, bringing high winds and heavy rain to the energy region across the mid-southern United States.

Storm Francine is moving toward the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to be the fourth hurricane of the Atlantic hurricane season, which ends on November 30.

The National Hurricane Center said Francine could become a Category 1 hurricane with winds of up to 85 mph before making landfall on the Louisiana coast on Wednesday evening.

This will likely bring life-threatening storm surge to the upper Texas and Louisiana coasts, as well as hurricane-force winds to southern Louisiana this week.

The storm’s path could put oil and gas production facilities and liquefied natural gas export terminals at risk.

Federal offshore fields in the Gulf of Mexico produce about 15 percent of total U.S. crude oil production and 2 percent of natural gas production.

Exxon Mobil Corp said it had halted production and evacuated staff from its offshore Hoover production platform. Shell said it had evacuated non-essential staff from three offshore oil platforms and halted drilling operations at two others.

A Chevron spokesman said it had evacuated non-essential personnel from four offshore platforms, but production remained at normal levels. BP said it did not expect a significant impact on its Gulf of Mexico facilities.