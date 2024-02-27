Large producers should have better results while “juniors” suffered more from price changes and production slowdowns

Lower oil prices should mark the balance sheets of Brazilian producers of the commodity for the 4th quarter of 2024, which tend to be mixed, according to analysts.

This is what the Bank of Americawhich estimates that the quarter will be more positive for integrated players, with greater production and better downstream results, than for companies “juniors”, impacted by weaker oil prices and decreased production.

Already the Itaú BBA expects that the environment for independent oil companies in the quarter was positive, with emphasis on Prio, mentioning an average oil price of US$83 per barrel, a drop of 4% compared to the immediately previous 3 months.

“We don't expect Q4 earnings season to offer many positive catalysts for the junior sector”, highlights the BTGciting a reduction in production, although considering that these factors are already monitored by analysts, leaving investment theses practically unchanged.

PETROBRAS

The state-owned oil company is expected to present its balance sheet on March 7, after having released its operational preview. In addition to profits, analysts will pay attention to the company's earnings release.

“Overall, sales of oil and oil products were almost stable in the quarter and increased 2% compared to the previous yearr”, says XP, which estimates an Ebitda of US$ 15.8 billion – a quarterly increase of 17%. Currently, there are better margins in exploration and production and better crack spreads in refining, transportation and marketing. Furthermore, they estimate payment of minimum dividends at around US$3.9 billion and extraordinary dividends at US$5.5 billion.

BofA expects stronger sequential results, with adjusted Ebitda of US$ 15 billion – an increase of 13% in the quarter and 10% in the annual comparison. Among the positive triggers would be greater production and lower exploration costs.

InvestingPro estimates an EPS (earnings per share) of R$2.61 and revenue of R$137.8 billion for the state-owned oil company.

3R PETROLEUM

3R Petroleum's balance sheet will be released on March 6th. BofA's estimate is an EBITDA of R$691 million – a drop of 17% in the quarter and an increase of 514% on an annual basis. According to BofA analysts, the sequential decrease comes because of lower oil prices and maintenance and recovery activities at facilities.

BTG also sees a weaker Ebitda quarterly, at R$723 million, “but solid where it matters most”, after strong downstream results in the 3rd quarter. The last 3 months of the year must have seen operational improvements thanks to the growth in production, which tends to help dilute fixed costs.

InvestingPro projects an EPS of R$1.15 and revenue of R$1.172 billion for 3R Petroleum.

ENAUTA PARTICIPAÇÕES

Enauta releases indicators for the period from October to December on March 14th. BofA estimates an Ebitda of R$249 million, reversing the negative result of the last quarter, but an annual drop of 44%. “The sequential increase in Enauta’s EBITDA can be explained mainly by higher production, driven by the end of maintenance stoppages that were carried out throughout 3Q23”, declared analyst Caio Ribeiro.

Itaú BBA states that Enauta's production totaled 14.9 kboed (kilo barrel of oil equivalent, in English) in the quarter compared to 4.3 kboed in the 3rd quarter of 2023, given the resumption of production in the Atlanta field. The expectation is for net revenue of R$436 million and net profit of R$70 million.

The average profit projections are not so favorable. According to InvestingPro, Enauta should present a loss per share of R$0.054, even with revenue of R$370 million.

PETRORECONCAVE

The company presents its financial indicators on March 5th. BofA analysts project adjusted EBITDA of R$244 million – a decline of 35% on a quarterly basis and 54% on an annual basis. The drop comes due to lower production of 25,400 boed, a 9% drop compared to the 3 immediately previous months.

The company must “end the year on a lower note”, according to BTG, given the maintenance shutdowns and several setbacks, including the reduction in gas monetization and higher sales expenses. BTG expects an EBITDA of R$289 million – the lowest of the year.

InvestingPro indicates earnings per share of R$0.59 for Petrorecôncavo, with revenue of R$759.7 million.

PRIO

The oil producer reports quarterly data on March 11. It presented an average production of 100 kboed in the 4th quarter of 2023, demonstrating stability, according to Itaú BBA, “with ramp-up in Albacora Leste being compensated by lower production levels in Frade”. The bank estimates revenue of US$665 million, with lower sales and oil prices.

Bank of America expects Ebitda of US$469 million – a 25% drop in the quarter, despite an annual increase of 206%. BofA cites lower oil prices and lower sales as reasons.

Prio is expected to present an EPS of R$1.63 and revenue of R$3.424 billion, according to InvestingPro.

