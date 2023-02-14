Exxon Mobil made $56 billion in profit last year, its biggest annual haul to date. Chevron earned $36 billion, also a company record. But after a prosperous 2022, the outlook for those companies and other big oil and gas producers looks cloudy.

They benefited for much of last year from higher fuel prices as the recovery from the pandemic boosted demand and the Russian invasion of Ukraine depleted supplies. The landscape already looks different.

Crude prices have settled to more than a third below their peak shortly after the Ukraine war broke out last February, and natural gas prices have plunged 70 percent from their peaks in August. , mainly due to a warm winter in much of Europe and the United States.

“We don’t know what’s in store for us in 2023,” Mike Wirth, Chevron’s chief executive, recently told analysts, adding that the uncertainty required “operational discipline.”

The US Department of Energy has projected that prices for Brent crude oil, the world benchmark, will average $83 a barrel this year — a historically high level, but 18 percent below 2022 levels. US regular gasoline averages 87 cents a liter, more than 26 cents below prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in early 2022. He also anticipates natural gas prices to average 25 percent below prices. from last year.

While lower prices are a comfort to consumers, they hurt bottom line. Oil and gas companies expect a profitable 2023, but revenues and profits should fall below those of 2022. They have promised investors not to repeat the past mistake of drilling so much that prices plummet. They have been hesitant to aggressively expand production or take significant steps to build profitability around cleaner fuels. Instead, executives said they would return excess cash to shareholders by increasing dividends and buying back shares.

While critics often accuse the oil industry of profiting when prices are high, executives say their companies are prone to cycles. Its stock prices have skyrocketed over the past year after a decade of underperforming almost every other industry. Just two years ago, Exxon reported an annual loss due to a collapse in demand due to the pandemic.

The variables that will determine oil companies’ profitability this year are largely out of their control—both supply and demand. The war in the Ukraine may or may not expand; a recession in the United States and Europe could be deep or avoided altogether.

The International Energy Agency has projected that oil demand this year will grow modestly, by almost 2 million barrels per day, reaching 101.7 million barrels per day. That can support oil company profits.

“We are underinvesting as an industry,” Darren Woods, Exxon’s chief executive, told analysts on January 31, noting that many oil fields were running out.

Exxon reported in December that it would spend between $23 and $25 billion on exploration and production this year, while Chevron plans to spend about $17 billion this year on these items.

Major oil companies, Exxon, Chevron and ConocoPhillips in particular, may be making a cautious return to the Middle East, after decades of looking elsewhere to avoid the turmoil of political infighting and expropriation.

Exxon recently announced that it had acquired two deepwater blocks for gas exploration in the waters off the coast of Egypt. That gives the company a large, unbroken stretch of sea between Egypt and Cyprus to explore.

Chevron, which operates two gas fields in the waters off the coast of Israel, recently announced a major discovery off Egypt. In his conference call with analysts, Wirth said Chevron was working on development plans in Israeli waters and in other parts of the eastern Mediterranean.

By: CLIFFORD KRAUSS