Last weekend, the big oil companies, Repsol and Cepsa, saw an increase between 40% and 50% in fuel sales at their service stations, according to business sources. This was the consequence of the entry into force, on Friday, of a compulsory discount until June 30 of 20 cents per liter, of which 15 cents are provided by the State and the remaining 5 cents by the companies, which, in In the case of the large ones, they have added a few cents more (up to 25 or 30 cents, depending on the case) on their own.

The same sources explain that this increase was also due to the fact that many drivers had been waiting several days to fill the tank, after the announcement of mandatory discounts that were known in advance. In fact, the situation has already stabilized this week or, in any case, the increases have slowed down. “It is not normal that in these times of crisis, and with high prices, despite the sales, there is going to be an increase in demand,” say sources in the sector, who do not rule out that the Government has to extend the term of discounts beyond June 30 if the war in Ukraine continues and the prices of the international market or the EU boycott of Russian oil, which will mean an increase in price by having to replace it in Asian countries. In addition, applying a mechanism like this “is easy, leave it, not so much anymore”, they add.

Repsol, with a network of 3,300 service stations, anticipated the announcement of the Government’s measure and Cepsa, with 1,500, according to its own measure, with offers of up to 30 cents. In the first case, to those who pay through the Waylet application and 25 cents if it is direct payment. As for Cepsa, it offers 25 cents and an additional 5 cents to those who adhere to the program Because you come back.

The following in market share have acted along the same lines, such as BP or Galp (which joined yesterday), but not the independents, many of which have rebelled against a mandatory discount that poses a liquidity problem for them. In fact, the big ones assure that they are helping their flagship gas stations (in the case of Cepsa, 1,000 of its 1,500 stations) with cash flow.

The discomfort among the little ones has been increasing and they have sounded the alarm ahead of Easter. Thus, the Spanish Confederation of Service Station Employers (Ceees), announced yesterday that if the Government does not attend to the sector’s requests, “legal insecurity will make the sale of fuel unfeasible.” This association demands a rapid return of the amounts advanced and a clarification of how they will pay taxes.

For their part, the so-called low-cost gas stations, or low cost, are also studying the use of the 20 cent per liter discount that the Government requires before the courts, since in their opinion the Executive has a “patrimonial responsibility” in the damage caused to the industry. Integrated into the National Association of Automatic Service Stations (Aesae), these companies have denounced “the damages that it is causing to small and medium-sized entrepreneurs” having to advance the amount.