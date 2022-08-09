The supermoon seen from California in May 2021. Ringo HW Chiu (AP)

“Petroleum geologists are really occultists,” says one of them, Texan Rick Bass, in a strange and memorable book, oil notes. “They are people,” says Bass, “who can talk for hours about things and movements that occur in the bosom of the planet and that no one, except them, can see.”

One of those prodigies of geognosy is Gustavo Coronel, the Venezuelan oil geologist who already in 1955 collected limestone in the Venezuelan Andes. He is the author of Oil comes from the Moon (author’s edition, 2010), the book whose title usurps my column today.

Coronel will soon turn 90, being one of the most respected voices by Venezuelans of various generations and of all conditions. The political columns that he still publishes in El Nacional can be foul-mouthed but never coarse. Oil comes from the Mooncollects his experiences and observations, not always exclusively geological or corporate, of much more than half a century during which Coronel became an unavoidable figure in the global oil industry.

In it he recounts the adventures—among them, some gallant—of a life as an oil geologist with a pickaxe, compass and notepad, first, and then as a manager of oil companies, between 1948, working for transnational concessionaires and, later, from from 1976, as one of the great captains of the state-owned Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) until 1998, just as the “Chavez era” began.

My favorite chapters, due to the intensity of what they narrate and the acuity of the author’s impeachment, take place in Indonesia before and during the massacres that, between 1965 and 1966, claimed the lives of at least half a million people, many of them they are local members of the Indonesian Communist Party or minority Chinese. Coronel is also the author of a documented (and heartbreaking) history of oil nationalization, which appeared in 1983.

Returning to Indonesia, the anti-Western violence of those days of decolonization targeted foreigners of European origin. Coronel’s mestizo, distinguished and cosmopolitan demeanor made him a character worthy of an Eric Ambler novel and allowed him, at the head of refining facilities of the Royal Dutch-Shell, dangerously besieged, to intercede with great presence of mind to Save many lives and your own. But why about the Moon?

The first time, more than thirty years ago, I read the title in a manuscript—I was working for a publishing house in Caracas that, in the end, inexplicably refused to publish it—I thought it was a book about indigenous cosmogonies

pre-Columbian Already at that time it seemed to me a unique and absorbing text: the story that he wanted fictionalized of his life as an oil man.

A long time later, I discovered that Dr. Coronel had opted for self-publishing and that is how I have been able to read and enjoy it again. He offers it for free to anyone who wants to download it from his blog, Las Armas de Coronel. Arrived here, it will be better to give him the floor, taken from a brief chronicle on how he came up with such a puzzling title for his memoir:

“In the Sierra de Perijá, that row of mountains that marks the border between Venezuela and Colombia, land of tapirs and jaguars, home to Venezuelan Yucpas and Baris and Colombian Irokos, flows a ravine called La Luna. And in that ravine there are abundant outcrops of rocks from the Upper Cretaceous age, the time when the ammonites were the queens of the seas. These rocks have been designated by geologists as belonging to the La Luna Formation.”

The Moon is, therefore, the type locality of this formation, the place where this sequence of rocks was studied in detail for the first time and where it appears most radiant and complete.

There, in an insufficiently oxygenated environment, 75 million years ago, organic sediments began to accumulate, which slowly turned into hydrocarbons. It is the so-called mother rock that, according to Coronel’s calculations, has produced until today, only in the sedimentary basin of Maracaibo, some 40,000 million barrels of oil.

Since I was a child I have found the language of the geologists that I dealt with in the oil field in which my father worked powerfully evocative. It is something that you notice, for example, in the books of the Baron of Humboldt, volcanologist, esthete and writer of great virtue. Sigmund Freud admits to having appropriated, without hesitation, clearly geological concepts such as “dip” and “outcrop” to accurately refer to what descends or emerges from the unconscious. That intuition of language shines in Coronel’s prose.

This is how geologists often tend to dispense with geopolitical conventions and prefer to speak of “regions”, of subterranean “provinces” much larger than the territories outlined on the maps.

And that is also why it is completely natural and appropriate for them that the Colombian basins of the Magdalena Valley, the Colombian plains or the Putumayo, being lithologically related to the rocks found in the Sierra de Perijá, are referred to as the Formation Moon.

The Vaca Muerta Formation, in Argentina, to cite another example, shows rocks with a “face” similar to those of the Moon. Its reserves are estimated today at 22 billion barrels”. Coronel comments in the aforementioned article how the philosopher Orlando Cabrales, a Colombian oil expert, noted some time ago that the geologists of the Argentine YPF consider the Vaca Muerta deposit comparable to the La Luna formation. In Guyana, east of the mouths of the Orinoco, in a block inland from the Atlantic, the so-called “Canje River” Formation exhibits a nature and age similar to those of the Moon.

Sister countries, therefore, distant from each other and with different legal regimes, extend over the same inexhaustible subterranean mantle of common wealth that comes to us from the Moon.

It is on the surface where the greed of transnational corporations, as well as the “redistributive” negligence of corrupt populism, have perversely combined for more than a century to make the myth of King Midas a reality, degrading the environment and plunging people into misery. million Latin Americans.