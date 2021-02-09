Federal judge Julián Ercolini advances to close the investigation and send the section known as “Oil 2”, where 18 former AFIP officials who have favored Cristóbal López’s oil company are investigated to obtain the payment facility plans, which allowed him not to pay the Fuel Transfer Tax (ITC) during the last government of Cristina Kirchner. The magistrate asked the only complaint to formulate its accusation for the elevation of the case, but the collection body that directs Mercedes Marcó del Pont, gave up accusing. Now, the request of the prosecutor is awaited Gerardo Pollicita.

In April 2019, Ercolini prosecuted who was the right hand of Ricardo Etchegaray, the former head of the AFIP Angel Toninelli, as a co-author of the crime of aggravated fraudulent administration in the case for the tax debt of 8 billion pesos of Oil, Cristóbal López’s company. The list of defendants included another 17 officials of the collecting body, as participants in a maneuver that made possible the granting of plans that, according to justice, should not be granted.

In this second part of the case -which emerges from the central file that is submitted to oral and public trial- Gerardo Pollicita’s prosecutor’s office investigated the “criminal network that involves, on the one hand, Oil Combustibles” and “various former officials of the AFIP “including Ricardo Echegaray” (already processed in the first tranche).

For the representative of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the structure of the AFIP made it possible for the owners of the Indalo Group, “through different irregularities in the acceptance and granting of payment facility plans with respect to the Fuel Tax that said firm had to enter into the Treasury “, not only did not pay, but instead “used to expand and capitalize the economic conglomerate Grupo Indalo.”

Under these guidelines, Judge Ercolini prosecuted Echegaray’s subordinates when he was in front of the AFIP, who at the discretion of the prosecution did not fulfill their respective functions but rather facilitated the maneuver that led Cristóbal López and Fabián De Sousa to prison: defraud in more than 8,000 million pesos to the treasury.

That fraud, which according to the investigation would have been carried out between May 2013 and December 2015 – the lapse in which Oil Combustibles omitted the payment of the ITC – would have been possible thanks to the key contribution of the AFIP, “being that the former officials investigated did not promptly demand payment of the debt, at the same time that they would have allowed per share on some occasions, by default many others, a large number of irregularities in the treatment, granting and subsequent management of payment facility regimes“indicated the processing that was confirmed by the Buenos Aires Federal Chamber.

In his resolution, Ercolini highlighted that Toninelli, as head of the DGI at the time K, allowed Oil “to restructure its liabilities permanently (which) finally generated the situation that, according to Toninelli, they tried to avoid through the plans: the generalized state of insolvency of Oil Combustibles SA in particular and of the Indalo group in general -which essentially was financed with money from the tax to liquid fuels (ICL) “.

For justice, Toninelli (also prosecuted for favoring Lázaro Báez), “took direct intervention on more than one occasion during the investigated maneuver and, in particular, in instances in which the actions were at an advanced stage” at lower levels of the DGI that had to approve the tax payment plans.

After the confirmation of Chamber I of the Federal Chamber, Ercolini advances towards the elevation of the case.

Last Friday, judicial sources confirmed to Clarion, the AFIP led by Marcó del Pont, responded to the judge’s request to file his accusation as a plaintiff, and noted that desisted of said instance. The collecting body was the complainant and the only complaint in the case.

We must remember Marcó del Pont disintegrated the Coordinating Committee created by the macrismo and which was made up of 70 people, including technicians, lawyers, specialists. They were in charge of the Oil Combustibles case, as well as other investigations: the one linked to the possible movements of illicit funds in the work of the Sarmiento train burial, which involved the cousin of former President Mauricio Macri.

Now, in the second section of the Oil Combustibles case, it will be the turn of the Prosecutor Pollicita who will carry out his request for elevation to oral proceedings. Once formulated, Judge Ercolini will close the investigation and, without the accusation of the AFIP, will take everything to oral trial.

The owners of the Indalo group are prosecuted for alleged “aggravated fraudulent administration” to the detriment of the public administration as a result of not having paid the tax on liquid fuels to the treasury, which was withheld from users of Oil Fuels service stations.

That money that was not directed to the payment of the fuel tax -which according to the macrista AFIP exceeds 10,000 million pesos- would have been used, according to the accusation, to finance other companies of the group during Kirchnerism, such as those linked to the media Communication.

