Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 13/10/2023 – 15:52

Oil futures contracts registered a strong gain, this Friday, the 13th. Fears about the conflict between Israel and Hamas and its consequences once again had an influence. Furthermore, signals from China were monitored, with the country’s economic outlook generally modest, but some analysts highlighting the strength that still exists in local demand for commodities.

WTI for November closed up 5.77% ($4.78), at $87.69 a barrel, on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), and Brent for December rose 5.69% ($ $4.89), at US$90.89 per barrel, on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE). In the weekly comparison, WTI registered an increase of 5.92% and Brent, 7.46%.

Israel informed the United Nations that it wants the entire population in the north of the Gaza Strip to withdraw within 24 hours. The UN itself warned of the risk of “devastating” humanitarian consequences, and Hamas said that Palestinians should not leave their homes. Meanwhile, the American Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, was touring Arab countries, in order to prevent the conflict from spreading and involving more countries or other groups. The Lebanese group Hezbollah reaffirmed support for Hamas, and there were reports of exchanges of fire on the border between Lebanon and Israel.

In this context, supply risks were in focus, supporting oil prices. In the indicator agenda, China released numbers generally seen as modest, but Capital Economics highlighted that the country’s demand for commodities remains strong, including for fossil fuels. The same consultancy still saw a “wait and see” situation in the energy markets, but with a chance that, if the conflict in the Middle East takes on a more regional profile, this could cause “major disruption in oil production”.

TD Securities, in turn, observed a situation leading to a risk premium in oil prices, precisely in light of fears of regional escalation. The bank cited in a report the possibility of violence spreading to other parts of the region and also that sanctions against Iran would be reinforced. The country is an important name in the sector, a member of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).