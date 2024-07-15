Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/15/2024 – 16:09

Oil futures closed slightly lower on Monday, the 15th, pressured by the strengthening of the dollar, after the assassination attempt on US presidential candidate Donald Trump on Saturday accelerated the gains of the American currency. In addition, China’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth in the second quarter was 4.7% per year, below expectations for the period, which brought concerns about Chinese demand into focus once again.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), WTI for August closed the session down 0.36% (or US$0.30), at US$81.91 per barrel. On the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), Brent for September fell 0.21% (or US$0.18), to US$84.85 per barrel.

According to Oanda Markets Analyst Zain Vawda, the slowdown in China’s GDP growth to below the target of “around 5% per year” has reignited concerns about demand in the country and brought Chinese consumption back into the focus of markets, which in recent weeks have been focused on the “driving season” in the United States – a season of accelerated oil demand due to the holidays. Vawda draws attention to some components of China’s GDP, with slower growth in retail sales, weaker domestic demand and weaker consumer confidence weighing on the headline index.

In a report released today, City Index points out that oil prices now face greater challenges to continue rising, after the recent upward trend. The institution analyzes that economic expansions, lower interest rate levels and a weaker dollar can boost demand and support a positive trend for oil in the medium term. However, for oil to continue its upward trajectory towards the 2024 highs, Brent needs to break through the current resistance zone, which is between US$ 84.30 and US$ 85.70. In the note, City Index says that, in the short term, higher interest rates may contain the commodity’s gains.